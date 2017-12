A celebration reception took place on Dec. 20 honoring the service of longtime county employees Carolyn Bell, 43 years working the AgriLife Extension Service office, and Diane Cromartie, 11 years in the county attorney’s office. Pictured are: (Back) County Attorney Clay Riddle, County Judge Rick Lewis and County Agent Justin Hansard. (Front) Megan Holt, Diane Cromartie, Carolyn Bell and County Agent Melanie Potter. (Courtesy photo)