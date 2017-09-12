Man jailed on traffic violation found with 13.1 grams of meth

Baggies containing methamphetamine were found hidden on the person of Joe Don Latham was booked into jail this week. (Bowie Police photo)
Joe Don Latham

A traffic arrest turned into a drug arrest on Dec. 5 when a local man was found to be in possession of 13.1 grams of methamphetamine.
Sgt. Bob Blackburn made a traffic stop Tuesday on a vehicle driven by Joe Don Latham, 47, 3000 Fruitland Road. Blackburn said Latham was stopped for driving with a suspended license, arrested and transported to the police department.
During the process of being booked in, police discovered Latham had hidden five containers on his body plus a glass pipe.

