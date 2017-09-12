Man jailed on traffic violation found with 13.1 grams of meth

A traffic arrest turned into a drug arrest on Dec. 5 when a local man was found to be in possession of 13.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn made a traffic stop Tuesday on a vehicle driven by Joe Don Latham, 47, 3000 Fruitland Road. Blackburn said Latham was stopped for driving with a suspended license, arrested and transported to the police department.

During the process of being booked in, police discovered Latham had hidden five containers on his body plus a glass pipe.

Read the full story in the weekend News.