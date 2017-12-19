Mary Jessielene Thomas Dingler

March 10, 1935 – December 14, 2017

NOCONA- Mary Jessielene Thomas Dingler, 82, died on Dec. 14 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial service was from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

A graveside service was at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Echols Cemetery on Jennings Mountain in Brownsboro.

Dingler was born on March 10, 1935 in Malakott to Jesse Clyde Thomas and Mary Louise Selman Thomas.

She graduated from Malakoff High School in Malakoff and then went on to Henderson County Junior College where she was a drum major. After graduating from HCJC, she graduated from Sul Ross State University. She received her teaching certificate and subsequently taught school and coached at Eagle Pass, Moody and Athens. She was a member of Highway 31 Church of Christ in Brownsboro and later the Church of Christ in Nocona.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Dingler and, sisters, Elna Tidmore, June Echols and Sherry Daniels.

She is survived by two sons Dr. Len Dingler and Dr. Chance Dingler; daughter, Rebel Fairbanks and eight grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nocona Indians Athletic Booster Club.