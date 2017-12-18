By The Girl Who Ate Everything

Melted Snowmen Oreo Balls

These Melted Snowmen Oreo Balls are festive and a great addition to any holiday party. I guarantee they'll be the first to go.

Oreo truffles are one of my all time favorite desserts. I can pop about 20 and then start to feel guilty.

I always bring them to parties because people just can’t get enough. Nabisco asked me to make their holiday version of these and these melted snowmen Oreo balls couldn’t get any cuter.

Start by making your Oreo truffles. Mix the cream cheese and crushed Oreos and form them into balls. Place them in the freezer to get hard. You can do this step way ahead to save time. Once they’re frozen, dip them in your melted candy coating. In the past I’ve dipped mine in milk chocolate so I didn’t have to mess with getting any of the Oreo in the white coating.

But for these snowman we obviously want to use a white coating. I’ve noticed that the actual vanilla candy wafers work better than almond bark and don’t leave the trail of Oreos in the coating. Usually with Oreo truffles you have to dip them and then shake off the excess coating to get a nice round ball. The great thing about these is you don’t have to worry about that.

Once you’ve dipped them let the coating pool at the bottom to give you the melting snowman effect. These mini Oreos work perfectly for the snowman’s hat. You can decorate the faces with frosting or even use sprinkles for the eyes and nose. I used the frosting in the tubes in the baking aisle.

Just make sure after you decorate them, stick them in the fridge so the faces can harden. These take a little time but my kids loved them!

Melting Snowman Oreo Balls

Prep Time 40 mins Total Time 40 mins

Servings : 40

Ingredients 1 pkg. (8 oz.) brick cream cheese, softened

36 OREO Cookies (regular size), finely crushed

16 oz . vanilla candy coating , melted (like Candiquick or almond bark)

48 Mini OREO Bite Size Cookies

decorations: decorating icing or gel; multi-colored sprinkles Get Ingredients

Instructions Mix cream cheese and cookie crumbs until well blended. I like to crush the Oreos in a food processor and then add the cream cheese and process it together. It can also be done by hand though. Shape into 48 (1-inch) balls; place in single layer in shallow pan. Some readers have stuck toothpicks in the top before freezing for easier dipping later. Freeze for at least 20 minutes. They can be frozen for longer. Dip balls in melted coating (see note); I do this by using a fork and tapping the fork on the bowl of my candy coating to remove some of the extra coating. If you used the toothpick option dip balls and then gently remove the toothpick and fill in the hole with melted candy coating. Place in shallow waxed paper-lined pan, allowing excess coating to pool at bottom of each ball. Chill balls until coating is set. Decorate with remaining ingredients as shown in photo. You can use the candy coating to adhere the hat to the head. Place in the fridge immediately to set up the decorations. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm. Keep refrigerated.