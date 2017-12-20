NCTC seeking input on creating continuing education classes

The staff of the Adult and Continuing Education, the non-credit division of North Central Texas College, is asking for the public’s input in creating courses for the community.

“We want to know what adult and continuing education courses the community would like us to offer,” said Technical Assistant Derbi Partridge, “That way we can work with our staff to design desirable classes that will appeal to the majority of the people in our service area.”

According to a 2017 UPCEA and Chmura Economics and Analysis survey, adult learners are choosing to forego a traditional four-year degree, due mostly to economic reasons including soaring course and program fees.

Partridge said instead they are opting for short-term programs and certificate courses, which provide opportunities for adult learners to improve their specific work-related skills needed to compete in the workforce.

“At ACE, we have the ability to more quickly develop the programs and courses that are in demand by local and regional employers,” said Partridge, “And offer non-traditional options that appeal to cost-conscious learners interested in developing specific skill sets, preparing for new careers or seeking credentials to add to their existing degrees for professional distinction.”

To provide comment on classes call Derbi Partridge at 872-4002 ext. 5218 or email at dpartridge@nctc.edu.