Nocona earns third

It was a good tournament for the Nocona boys basketball team as they traveled to Glen Rose last week and ended up finishing third overall.

The Indians had a close opening game on Thursday against Benbrook but were able to get the win, 63-62. Nocona had no trouble against tournament host Glen Rose to round out the first day as they won 58-41. The Indians started out the second day in a close game against Keene. Nocona held a slight 31-30 lead at halftime but were able to pull away in the second half, winning 57-47.

