Nocona girls earn first district win

It was a good bounce back game for the Nocona girls basketball team as they traveled to Boyd on Friday and picked up their first district win.

It took awhile for the Lady Indians to get going.

“We were having a rough time getting our shots to fall,” coach Heather Nobile said. “Missed a lot of easy baskets underneath the basket in the first half. Missed a lot of free throws.”

Nocona still led 20-19 at halftime, but did not feel like they had played their best. Things were still tight in the third quarter as the Lady Indians still clung to a one point 34-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

It was then that Nocona woke up as they outscored Boyd 22-7 as they pulled away to win 56-40.

