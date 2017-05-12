Nocona man dies in one-vehicle wreck

A 48-year-old Nocona man was killed in a single-vehicle accident north of Bowie on U.S. 287 near Leona Road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the accident occurred about 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 1. Jeff Tomkins was the victim and the sole occupant in the car.

Tomkins was traveling north on U.S. Highway 287 between Bowie and Bellevue when his 2000 Toyota passenger car left the roadway, drove into a concrete culvert and then struck a tree head-on at highway speed.

The trooper reports the preliminary investigation and eye witness accounts indicate Tomkins may have suffered a medical problem while driving, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway.

Tompkins was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace and he was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for autopsy. The DPS said Tomkins was wearing his safety belt. The crash is still under investigation.