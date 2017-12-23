Pair stopped in stolen truck, investigation leads to search warrant at home

A traffic stop by Bowie Police this week led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two people; however, further investigation also has uncovered possible stolen property.

On Monday, Patrol Officer Melina Limon observed a vehicle that appeared to have been spray painted and did not display a registration sticker on the windshield. The license plates also were expired.

The truck was found to be stolen out of Cooke County, and further investigation led to a search warrant at a local home where numerous items of possibly stolen property were seized. Arrested at the traffic stop were David Smith II and Jessica Gibbons, both of Bowie, on charges related to the stolen vehicle, but additional charges are being investigated according to police. Read the full story in the weekend News.