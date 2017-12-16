Paradise defeats Nocona

It was a frustrating district opener for the Nocona Lady Indians basketball team as they opened on the road at Paradise on Tuesday.

Despite Nocona playing a good first half and being up 27-20, Paradise had a great third quarter, out scoring the Lady Indians 25-16 to take a 45-42 lead. The tempo slowed down to a creeping pace in the fourth quarter as Paradise was able to hold on to win 55-49.

The difference in the game for Nocona was one that drives opposing fans to proclaim conspiracies, especially on the road.

“We were in foul trouble,” coach Heather Nobile said. “Lots of foul trouble, the whole game.”

