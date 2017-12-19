Paula Sue Tallon

November 28, 1956 – December 13, 2017

OKLAHOMA- Paula Sue Tallon, 61, died on Dec. 13, 2017 in Terral, OK.

A visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 16, at the Dudley Funeral Home Chapel in Ryan.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Ryan Assembly of God Church with David McGhgy and Ricky Phillips officiating. Burialfollowed in the Terral Cemetery under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home in Ryan.

She was born Nov. 28, 1956, in Waurika, OK to Bobby Gene and Shirley Ann (Romines) Carroll. She owned and operated Paula’s Flower Shop in Ryan for more than 20 years. Before that she worked for Hagger for18 years, Nocona Boots for six years and several years for Choice Home Health. She was married to Geary Don Tallon on Nov. 4, 1972, in Wichita Falls. She was a member of the Terral Cemetery Association and supported St. Judes Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Michelle; sister, Pam Timberlake and nephew, Brady Butler.

She is survived by her husband, Geary Don Tallon, Terral, OK; children, Chad Tallon and Jeremy Tallon; siblings, Joanie Carroll, Kim Larison and Steve Carroll; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Terral Cemetery.