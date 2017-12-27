Perfect New Year’s Eve makeup

By Trish Fits

Perfect NYE Makeup

I found this picture on Pinterest recently and fell in love with the simple but festive look. It’s perfect for holiday parties and specifically a night on the town for NYE. Here is how I recreated this look, as well as how to get the perfect red lip to go with it. Also, don’t forget to check out my first giveaway here

Eyes:
MAC Vanilla Eyeshadow across entire lid
MAC Nylon Eyeshadow under brow bone
Sephora Glitter Eyeliner in Sunset Copper on top of black liner and inside corner of bottom lid
Lips:
MAC Lip Pencil in Brick lined around lips 
MAC Russian Red Lipstick to fill in entire lip 
 

 

 

