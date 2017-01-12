Political calendar now open for The Bowie News

The Bowie News Party Primary Political Calendar is now open to all candidates seeking offices in the March 2018 primaries.

The calendar runs each Wednesday through Feb. 28, providing consistent advertising through the race season.

Cost to be placed on the calendar is $250 and includes a name, photo and office seeking on the calendar, plus an announcement story of up to 300 words and a one-column photo.

Candidate names will be placed on the calendar in the order they are received at the News office. All political advertising must be paid for in advance and include a statement of the campaign treasurer on each ad.

The Bowie News is the largest and only twice-weekly community newspaper published in Montague County. It also is the only community newspaper circulated in every city and town across the county and in nearby outlying communities at the county’s edge.

Don’t miss your opportunity to reach the most voters in the the county’s news leader, The Bowie News.