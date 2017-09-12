Rednecks with Paychecks ready Operation Santa

Rednecks with Paychecks Off Road are becoming Santa’s elves this weekend with Operation Santa on Dec. 10 on the Saint Jo Town Square.

Activities from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday will include live music, a “Show and Shine” contest and a toy drive all for a $20 admission or a new unwrapped toy valued at $20 or more.

For the Show and Shine bring your classic car, mud truck, jeep or side-by-side to compete in those four classes.

Winners of each class will receive VIP camping and two VIP four-day passes to RWP Spring Break on March 15-18. Bring vehicles between 1 and 3 p.m.

A live auction begins at 4:15 p.m. and will feature great offerings including helicopter hog hunts, a night vision scope, an AR-15 and more.

Toy donations will be accepted the day of the event and through Dec. 9 at Saint Jo City Hall, 123 Division Street in Muenster and North Texas Pawn in Nocona.

There will be a bounce house for the kids and a visit from the Big Guy, Santa.

Enjoy live music with Stoney Larue and Tanner Fenoglio starting at 3:30 p.m.

For more information visit: www.redneckswithpaychecks.com.