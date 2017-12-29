Robby Dale Roth

August 31, 1956 – December 28, 2017

BOWIE – Robby Dale Roth, 61, died Dec. 28, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at Elmwood Cemetery with Gerald Miller officiating.

Roth was born Aug. 31, 1956 in Athens to Charles and Frances (Bell) Roth. In 1979 he married Jerri Kenyon and together they raised two children.

He is survived by his wife, Jerri Roth, Bowie; son, Matthew Roth, Austin; daughter, Danielle Roth, Bowie; father, Charles Roth, Bowie; sister, Debbie Hill, Bowie; brother, Kevin Roth, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Robby.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.