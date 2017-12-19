Sandra A. Gifford

July 3, 1940 – December 10, 2017

NEVADA- Sandra A. Gifford, 77, passed away on Dec. 10, 2017, after battling dementia for a year and a half.

Sandra was born in El Dorado, AR on July 3, 1940. She graduated from Pine Tree High School in Greggton, TX, with many honors including the title of homecoming queen and cheerleader. She was in the National Honor Society and participated in creative writing competitions.

While attending Baylor University, Sandra met Charles Gifford. The couple married and Sandra soon completed her bachelor of science in education at Texas Christian University. She taught at Greenbriar, Northward, Eastward and finally at Bowie Elementary.

Sandra was a brilliant instructor. She was nominated for the Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America award in 1973 and received the “Teacher of the Year in the City” Visiting Forces Agreement auxiliary honor award in 1992. Sandra was an honorary member of Texas Congress of Parents and Teachers and the Gamma Epsilon International Society for Women Educators. In total, she taught more than 800 students and influenced many, many more.

She was a brilliant educator, a member of the First Baptist Church and the loving mother of Brian and Jeff Gifford.

Her love and legacy will be passed down by her sons, her daughter-in-law and her three grandchildren.

