Saturday holiday events

Saturday events

Pancakes with Santa, Bowie Fire Hall, 7 a.m. Free meal or bring a new toy donation for the kid’s toy drive.

Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival:

Santa’s House, 10 a.m. to noon, 219 N. Smythe, free photos

Elf’N Magic, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bowie Community Room

Pre-parade activities, 5:30 p.m., Walnut and Smythe; tree lighting, 6:45 p.m.; and lighted parade, 7 p.m.

Christmas in Nocona

Pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Nocona Church of Christ

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum Cowboy Christmas, 10 a.m., 1522 U.S. Hwy. 82

Bounce houses, vendors, music, downtown park 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Photos with Santa, 4 to 7 p.m., park, lighted parade at 5 p.m.

Nocona Fire Dept Fish Fry after parade, fire hall.