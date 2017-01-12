Saturday holiday events

Saturday events
Pancakes with Santa, Bowie Fire Hall, 7 a.m. Free meal or bring a new toy donation for the kid’s toy drive.
Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival:
Santa’s House, 10 a.m. to noon, 219 N. Smythe, free photos
Elf’N Magic, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bowie Community Room
Pre-parade activities, 5:30 p.m., Walnut and Smythe; tree lighting, 6:45 p.m.; and lighted parade, 7 p.m.
Christmas in Nocona
Pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Nocona Church of Christ
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum Cowboy Christmas, 10 a.m., 1522 U.S. Hwy. 82
Bounce houses, vendors, music, downtown park 2 to 6:30 p.m.
Photos with Santa, 4 to 7 p.m., park, lighted parade at 5 p.m.
Nocona Fire Dept Fish Fry after parade, fire hall.
