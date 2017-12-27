4. State Cross Country

Cantwell ran at the state cross country meet during the fall, finishing 19th.

If there was ever a time to run your personal best cross-country time, the state meet your senior year would be the time to do it- and that’s exactly what Kamryn Cantwell did at the University Interscholastic League State 3A Championship on Saturday.

St. Jo’s Logan Morman, a sophomore, qualified for the state cross country meet in Round Rock on Nov. 8. Mormon finished 51, with a time of 18:27.

Cantwell completed the 3,200-meter course in 12:21 for a 19th place finish after competing against 148 of the state’s best winners. Cantwell wasn’t the only representative from Montague County at Round Rock this weekend, as Prairie Valley’s William Winkler and Saint Jo’s Logan Morman raced against 148 of the top runners in the state in the UIL State 1A Championship.

Prairie Valley’s William Winkler finished 86 at the state cross country meet, with a time of 19:04.11.

