4. State Cross Country

If there was ever a time to run your personal best cross-country time, the state meet your senior year would be the time to do it- and that’s exactly what Kamryn Cantwell did at the University Interscholastic League State 3A Championship on Saturday.

Cantwell completed the 3,200-meter course in 12:21 for a 19th place finish after competing against 148 of the state’s best winners. Cantwell wasn’t the only representative from Montague County at Round Rock this weekend, as Prairie Valley’s William Winkler and Saint Jo’s Logan Morman raced against 148 of the top runners in the state in the UIL State 1A Championship.

