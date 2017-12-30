State prosecutor’s office considering appeal in Nocona dual fatality crash case

By BARBARA GREEN

The State Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is considering filing an appeal in the top state appeals court following a Dec. 14 ruling from the 2nd Court of Criminal Appeals upholding a local court decision to suppress a blood alcohol test from the driver in a 2015 two-fatality intoxication manslaughter case in Montague County.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus received the appeals court opinion on Dec. 14 and had been considering her options when she received notification this week about the discretionary review being done by the State Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

