Top stories of 2017 in review- Bowie boys basketball

4. Bowie boys basketball

I know enough about last year’s team to be nervous about putting them at four on this list. A team that had to overcome the loss of a district MVP, to find its identity as a group of mostly juniors and sophomores, to come away with an undefeated district title and a close loss playoff exit to a team that played in the state championship game. All of this is great, but in a list driven by results, they are ranked here.

May 1 edition

Bowie High School’s Justin Franklin picked up a loose ball and scored a layup to bring the Jackrabbits within one point at 42-41.

Brock senior Taylor Perry responded by driving inside the lane for two points.

Kason Spikes sank a pair of free throws on Bowie’s subsequent possession, returning Brock’s lead to one point. And Perry answered yet again for Brock, this time with a 3-pointer along the baseline.

