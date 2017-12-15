Two meetings cancelled, one moved

Both the Nocona City Council and Nocona Independent School District Trustees have cancelled their December meetings.

Many governmental entities work their meeting schedules to accommodate the holidays.

The city council cancelled due to a light agenda and lack of a quorum. It will next meet at 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 in city hall.

The school board will meet on Jan. 15 in the school administration building.

The Montague County Commissioner Court moved its Dec. 25 regular meeting to 9 a.m. on Dec. 28.