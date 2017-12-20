TxDOT begins prep work for possibly winter weather

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – With a slight possibility of minor winter weather issues on Friday, TxDOT crews will prep some bridges and overpasses tomorrow throughout the district. All twelve maintenance sections will be out with brine trucks spraying Tier 1 & 2 structures Friday morning. The process will take just the morning hours to complete. Roads included will be I-44, I-35, US 287, and US 82 amongst others in the far reaches of the district.

TxDOT will be ready to respond on Friday morning with more brine if any frozen precipitation hits Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, or Young counties.

TxDOT’s briefing with NOAA meteorologists this afternoon raised the slight possibility of freezing rain if conditions are right. TxDOT crews wanted to be prepared even though the threat is mild. With such warm conditions in our region, drivers are reminded to be cautious on the bridges and overpasses as they will be the first to freeze.

Motorists can consult DriveTexas.Org for road conditions. Traffic cameras in the Wichita Falls area are also available online at DriveTexas.Org.