Wayne Donald Nored

June 13, 1942 – December 20, 2017

BOWIE – Wayne Donald Nored, 75, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in Dallas, TX.

A graveside service was at 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

A memorial service followed at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23 at First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Steve Martinez officiating. The family received friends after the memorial service at the church.

Nored was born June 13,1942 in Bowie to Hobert and Rose Smith Nored. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1960. On Jan. 30, 1964 he married Margaret Myers. He worked in construction and cable television. He retired from Communicom Cable TV.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Richard, Paul Don and Lois Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Nored, Bowie; son, Lee Nored, Watauga; daughter, Carol Cook, Muenster; two grandchildren; sister, Margie Hudson, Bowie; two brother-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church in Bowie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.