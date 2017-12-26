Willie Dee Barnes

August 19, 1937 – December 21, 2017

OKLAHOMA – Willie Dee Barnes, 98, died on Dec. 21, 2017 in Hydro, OK.

A viewing will be from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the Hinton Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, OK.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Llano Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Amarillo with burial to follow.

Barnes was born on Aug. 3, 1919 in Bowie to Andrew and Martha (Norris) Allen. She married Earnest W. “Jack” Clarke on Aug. 19, 1937 and worked for Anderson Mattress Company and worked at Levi Strauss until retirement. She then married Clyde Barnes on Feb. 9, 1977.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Martha Allen; brothers, James Allen, Walter “Mutt” Allen, Gail Allen, Jeff Allen, Burl “Peanut” Allen, Earl Allen, Chuck Allen, Debert Allen and Eugene Allen; sisters, Roxie Anne Allen, Lue Viene Allen, Martha Nell Allen, Thelma Linsey and Murel Jarrett; step daughter, Margret Smith and husband Cole; husband, Earnest W. “Jack” Clarke; husband, Clyde Barnes and her great-great grandson, Trenton Howell.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Clarke, Eakly, OK; three granddaughers; a grandson; eight grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Bill Allen, Bowie and Sam Allen, Wichita Falls; a sister in-law, and many other relatives and friends.

Services were entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, OK. Condolences may be sent to the faily at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com or turnerfh.net.