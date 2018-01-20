By DANI BLACKBURN

Imogene Lynch attributes her long life to one thing – Hard work. She must know a few things as this Forestburg native celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 23.

Imogene speaks from experience as someone who put in a lifetime of hard work with her husband, Glen, on their farm and raising a family.

However, there’s a chance her feistiness might also have contributed to her longevity. When asked if she thought she would see the milestone birthday, she’s quick to respond with a “yep” and a twinkle in her eye.

“I need some more time,” she laughed.

Other than the retirement home in Decatur where she has resided the last three years, Forestburg is the only place she has ever called home.

