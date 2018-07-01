BEDC board to meet Jan. 10

Directors of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation will meet for their January session at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the board room at 201 A Walnut.

Construction updates dominate agenda. Status of the Bowie Business Park project will be given, along with remodeling work at the 101 E. Pecan building where the BEDC office will be moving.

The new website and its progress will be reviewed.

An executive session is slated for deliberation on real property and a quartet of economic development negotiations on four projects.

Executive Director Janis Crawley will make her monthly report to the board.