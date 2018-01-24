Best, worst states to drive in

Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. It makes you late, and causes many people’s tempers to flare up. But it’s also quite bad for your wallet – in fact, congestion costs the average driver $1,400 per year in the U.S., which has 11 out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Driving in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

28 th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 28 th – Traffic Fatality Rate

– Traffic Fatality Rate 6 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 3 rd – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 21 st – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 22 nd – Road Quality

– Road Quality 2nd – Car Dealerships per Capita

