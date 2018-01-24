Ad

Best, worst states to drive in

01/24/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. It makes you late, and causes many people’s tempers to flare up. But it’s also quite bad for your wallet – in fact, congestion costs the average driver $1,400 per year in the U.S., which has 11 out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic.

 

With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Drive in.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Driving in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 28th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
  • 28th – Traffic Fatality Rate
  • 6th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
  • 3rd – Avg. Gas Prices
  • 21st – Auto-Maintenance Costs
  • 22nd – Road Quality
  • 2nd – Car Dealerships per Capita

For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-drive-in/43012/

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes