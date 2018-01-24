Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. It makes you late, and causes many people’s tempers to flare up. But it’s also quite bad for your wallet – in fact, congestion costs the average driver $1,400 per year in the U.S., which has 11 out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic.
With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
Driving in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 28th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
- 28th – Traffic Fatality Rate
- 6th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
- 3rd – Avg. Gas Prices
- 21st – Auto-Maintenance Costs
- 22nd – Road Quality
- 2nd – Car Dealerships per Capita
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-drive-in/43012/
