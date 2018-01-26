Betty Jean (Miller) Lofland

June 3, 1933 – January 21, 2018

SAINT JO – Betty Jean (Miller) Lofland, 84, died on Jan. 21, 2018.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Church of Christ in Saint Jo with Chester Cullum officiating. Burial followed in Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Lofland was born June 3, 1933 to Veets and Minnie (Barker) Miller. She married William Joice Lofland on Jan. 27, 1954. They were the parents of two children.

For many years she worked at the Gainesville State School as a secretary. She was a member of the Saint Jo Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Joice Lofland and her son, Roice Terrell Lofland.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Gaston, Saint Jo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.