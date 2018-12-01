Billie Louise Scarber

June 17, 1936 – January 10, 2018

DECATUR – Billie Louise Scarber, 81, died Jan. 10, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Mike Davis officiating.

Billie was born on June 17, 1936 in Barnhart to Claude Sr. and Estelle (Cumby) Kilpatrick. She married Warren Scarber on Oct. 23, 1967 in Lovington, NM. She was a waitress for various restaurants for many years. Billie had two dogs Bella and Lacy, who she loved very much.

Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Scarber; her parents; and her brothers, Claude and Buzz Kilpatrick.

She is survived by her son, Leo Phillips and wife Sarah, Gainesville; grandsons, Chad and Trey Phillips both of Oklahoma and eight great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication