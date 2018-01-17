Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet on Monday

Travel the “Chamber Trail in 2018” and get your tickets for the 2018 Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Bowie Community Room.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for networking, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and table viewing. Tickets for the dinner are $35 and available at the chamber office, 201 Walnut.

Executive Director Diane Thomlinson said while they do expect to have a few tickets at the door, reservations will be helpful. Call 872-1173.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.