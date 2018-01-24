Bowie Chamber of Commerce hits the trail driving toward the future

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce celebrated the achievements of the past year and its plans for 2018 during its annual banquet Monday night.

“On the Chamber Trail in 2018” was the theme for the night as Emcee Dr. Arn Anderson told the audience they are all “driving to the future,” and asked what role would they play in the drive.

The western format played on the success of the chamber’s 150th Chisholm Trail Anniversary celebration last year that included a longhorn trail drive, western music, a wagon train and more related activities during two days last April. Despite a turn to cold weather that weekend, the event was greeted warmly by the public and the chamber has created the Chisholm Trail Heritage Festival for April 13-15 of this year.

During Monday’s banquet the Outstanding Citizen of the Year Awards went to the many volunteers who helped gather together supplies and deliver them to Hurricane Harvey victims in South Texas.

Read the full story on the banquet and see photo coverage in the mid-week News.