This week the Bowie City Council is in the midst of interviewing five prospects for city manager after narrowing the slate of 28 applicants.
Called executive session meetings for the interviews were scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Mayor Gaylynn Burris said they had set up interviews with seven candidates, but two dropped out.
Bowie has been operating without a city manager since Nov. 17 when Ricky Tow resigned.
Bowie City Council interviewing manager candidates
