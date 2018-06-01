Bowie City Council to begin reviewing city manager applicants

The Bowie City Council will begin reviewing 28 applications for the city manager position during an executive session when it meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 9.

The city began the search for a new city manager following the resignation of Ricky Tow in late October. Tow served as city manager from April 2013 until Nov. 17, 2017.

In regular session, city councilors will receive an update on the finance director position after the retirement of Renee Lawson on Jan.1. Carrie Moore, assistant, has been named acting finance director.

Comcell will give an update on broadband service as the firm plans on bringing fiber optic into Bowie which could provide new service opportunities for residential and business customers.