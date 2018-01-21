Bowie Council to meet on Tuesday

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 receiving several year-end reports.

The hotel-motel tax committee will offer its 2017 report. Bowie Police Chief Guy Green will present the annual racial profiling report, while Main Street will report.

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce will discuss expenses for the upcoming Chisholm Trail Heritage Festival and a service agreement with Comcell for internet service will be reviewed.

The drive-up window at the city office and a sewer line replacement also will be examined.