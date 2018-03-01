Bowie girls open with win

The Bowie Lady Rabbits faced tough competition at the Whataburger Classic Holiday tournament during the weekend.

After a one sided, 50-35 win against Stephenville on Thursday sent the team into the championship bracket, the competition got much harder.

Central Heights barley edged out Bowie 46-41 on Friday. On Saturday, the Lady Rabbits faced traditional 4A powers Argyle and Abilene Wylie and came up short 56-34 and 54-46.

