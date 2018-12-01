Ad

Bowie Hosts Opening Powerlifting Meet on Saturday

01/12/2018 SPORTS 0

Both of Bowie boys and girls teams will compete in the opening powerlifting meet of the season at Bowie high school on Saturday. The meet starts at 9 a.m. and goes until late into the afternoon when all of the lifters have attempted their lifts.

