Bowie ISD Trustees extend superintendent’s contract

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District learned Thursday night it remains in a “strong financial position” despite operating with a budget deficit.

Trustees were presented with the 2016-17 audit by Bowie accountant Stephen Gilland on Tuesday and it was unanimously accepted.

Gilland provided a brief review of the audit highlights and invited trustees to contact him with any additional questions. The audit opinion was given with no reservations and exceptions, as Gilland said this is “the type of audit you want.”

After a two-hour executive session the board voted to extend Superintendent Steven Monkres’ contract by one year, after conducting his annual evaluation.

