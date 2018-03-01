Bowie Jackrabbits win two, lose two

It was an up and down holiday tournament for the Bowie Jackrabbits basketball team, which did not start out great but finished strong.

Bowie played in the Whataburger Classic Holiday tournament over the weekend. The team had a disappointing first game against Central Heights on Thursday, where they lost 38-33.

On Friday, their first game was against Liberty Christian. It was a close game at halftime with the Jackrabbits trailing 27-23. Despite playing them close in the second half, Bowie just could not make a dent in that deficit and knock down enough shots as Liberty Christian won 56-50. Senior Keck Jones led the team with 15 points while junior Daniel Mosley had 10.

Both losses saw the pace slowed way down and the Jackrabbits not being able to score efficiently with the fewer shots they had.

