Bowie, Nocona teams compete in local powerlifting meet

01/31/2018 SPORTS 0

Bowie and Nocona boys powerlifting teams competed on Jan. 28 in Nocona and did reasonably well. For Bowie, the team finished second overall and had 10 lifters finish  within the top five to earn medals.

Brett Davis was the standout in 198 pound division, lifting 1,400 pounds total including a school record 380 pound bench press.

His total was higher than everyone’s in the meet regardless of weight class and earned him lifter of the meet on the heavy platform.

