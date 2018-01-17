Bowie powerlifting opens up season with good home meet

It was a good start to the season for the Bowie powerlifting teams on Saturday as they competed at their home gym.

The meet featured lifters from 17 different schools. Five schools were from the higher level division two. Despite the strong competition, the Jackrabbits held their own at the home meet.

The girls team finished with 39 total points, good for second place at the meet and first in division three.

The girls had four gold medals, two silver medals and one fifth place medal. The boys team finished fourth overall, but first among division three teams.

For more details, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.