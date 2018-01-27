Bowie to pull out of Texas Main Street City program after 20 years; new citywide program proposed

By BARBARA GREEN

After 20 years as a Texas Main Street City, the Bowie City Council voted Tuesday night to leave the state program and establish a yet unnamed program that would apply to the entire city not just to the downtown Central Business District, but also focus primarily on tourism and beautification.

The proposal was developed and discussed with the Main Street Board of volunteers and its city-paid director Shannon Skiles during a recent meeting.

In a statement to the council Tuesday, Mayor Gaylynn Burris said as Main Street exists now it promotes historic preservation and revitalization through community participation and collaborative partnerships all to create a “thriving Bowie.”

Completely funded through the city budget and its sponsorships, Main Street is known for its major festivals, as well as promotion of building facade improvements through grant support. Burris said while the program has been successful she says it “needs an update.” Burris pushed through a plan to pull out of Main Street and establish a new city-wide program that tackles beautification and tourism.

