Burned Bellmire property may be developed into apartments

The burned section of the old Bellmire Healthcare Center on Rock Street could soon be demolished and new construction underway.

It was one year ago the western building in the complex caught fire in a massive New Year’s Eve blaze. The 30,000-square foot L-shaped building was destroyed in what fire officials at the time indicated was a suspicious fire.

During the ensuing months it was discovered the building owner was not carrying insurance on the vacant building in late 2017 it was foreclosed and went to a sheriff’s sale where there were no takers.

It appeared the property would revert to the city due to back taxes and city officials even allocated funds in the 2017-18 budget to handle a projected asbestos abatement expected to top $250,000.

As 2017 wound down there were further inquiries about the building to the city staff and a new company purchased the building and there are plans to build apartments on the site.

