Butterfield readies free artist’s showcase

Butterfield Stage staff invites everyone to enjoy music, food, beverages and great art at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Main Stage Theater, 201 South Denton Street Gainesville of historic Butterfield.

This artist showcase is all free and is the second in this season’s series featuring local musicians and artists. It is a “come and go” event all in a relaxed setting.

Three time Grammy winner Dave Alexander will perform country hits. Internationally recognized western artist Sherri Alexander will display and have available for viewing and purchase, some of her most recent works.

Butterfield provides a variety of entertainment choices including a youth program which encourages children of all ages to learn about theater, act in productions, enroll in classes, attend summer camps and broaden their horizons.

For more visit: www.butterfieldstage.org or call 612-8152.