Cadmus “Caddy” Stephen McCall

June 14, 1941 – December 30, 2017

CARROLLTON – Cadmus “Caddy” Stephen McCall III, 76, died on Dec. 30, 2017.

A funeral service was on Jan. 3 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nocona.

He was born on June 14, 1941 in Wichita Falls to the late Cadmus (“Big Caddy”) Stephen McCall II and Elizabeth Jane (“Betty”) McCall.

He graduated from Nocona High School in 1959 and then attended North Texas State University where he obtained a bachelor of science in mathematics. McCall began his career in the banking industry at the Farmer & Merchants National Bank in Nocona where he served under his father, C.S. McCall, president. He then succeeded his father to become the bank’s president.

He then attended the University of Texas at Dallas where he obtained a master of science in information systems. He worked at Compucom in Dallas as a computer programmer and software developer. He also wrote financial software for his business Bottom Line Software.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Lynda McCall.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori McCall Hostetler, Carrollton; brothers, John T. McCall, Irving and Mark McCall, Denton; and sister, Holly Carpenter, Nocona.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nocona Public Library, Nocona Cemetery, or the SPCA of Carrollton.