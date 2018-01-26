Calvin Kenneth Kiser

July 31, 1927 – January 23, 2018

MCKINNEY – Calvin Kenneth Kiser, 90, died on Jan. 23, 2018 in McKinney, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Southside Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Alvord Cemetery in Alvord.

Kiser was born July 31, 1927 in Vernon to Albert and Cora (Gilbert) Kiser. He graduated from Bowie High School. He married Anna Lea Stephenson Russ Kiser in Raton, NM in 1955.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Anna Lea Kiser; his parents; brothers, Fred and Floyd Kiser; and sister, Viola Kiser.

He is survived by his children, Cora Simmons, McKinney, Kenneth Kiser, Bowie and Bob Russ, Panhandle; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Southside Baptist Church, 311 W Wilbarger St. Bowie, TX 76230 or Revolution Church 2705 Virginia Parkway McKinney, TX 75071.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.