Charles Ray Richardson

January 12, 1952 – January 1, 2018

BOWIE – Charles Ray Richardson, 65, died Jan.1, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m-1 p.m. Jan. 3 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Charles was born Jan. 12, 1952 in Bowie to Mary Jo and H.A. Richardson Jr. Charles was a lifetime resident of Bowie. He worked for the city of Bowie and retired after 30 years of service.

Charles is survived by his sister, Linda Cunningham and husband Gary, Bowie; brothers, Jerry Richardson and wife Laverne, Boynton, OK and Gary Don Richardson, Bowie; nieces, Angela Adamson, Lana Hand and Macey Frantom; and nephews, Lance Cunningham and Justin Richardson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

