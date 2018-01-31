City auditorium demolition bids sought

By BARBARA GREEN

The City of Bowie has begun advertising for demolition bids of the city auditorium located behind the present city offices at 113 E. Tarrant.

The advertisement for sealed bids went out in the mid-week Bowie News and they will be accepted through Feb. 21, at which time they will be opened at 2 p.m.

Specifications for the bid include an asbestos survey, as well as demolition and removal of all debris and clearing of the site.

The council abandoned restoration plans in Spring 2016, when it disbanded its auditorium board and the Friends of the Auditorium also dissolved giving all its funds to local scholarships.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris has said she would like to get a firmer figure on what it may cost to demo the building in order to plan for the future.

