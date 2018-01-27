Return of the City of Bowie’s drive-up pay window put on hold

It appeared the city office may get its drive-up window back as the topic appeared on Tuesday’s agenda, but the council tabled action, at least for a short time, as the mayor “explores an option.”

While the Mayor Gaylynn Burris did not elaborate on the option there have been rumblings that in the near future there could be a shift in office locations, possibly to the community room. There was no confirmation at the meeting although that was one of the possibilities broached by the mayor during a recent city employee meeting.

Regarding the window, Burris said it was taken out without council approval and due to public questions, she placed the topic on the agenda.

“We are looking at other options than putting the window back and if that suffices I would like the council to not put it back yet. I have been working on a project for three weeks, but things don’t move fast in government,” said the mayor.

