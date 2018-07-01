Commissioners set to begin new year

Montague County Commissioners will be introduced to their new K-9 officer during the Jan. 8 meeting starting at 9 a.m.

Deputy Chase Pelton and his K-9 Ace has completed their training and are working with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

There are two other sheriff’s office topics on Monday’s agenda. A non-24-hour terminal agency agreement between the SO and the Nocona Police Department will be considered. The sheriff’s office has been handling dispatch services for the department.

A change also will be considered that would move the emergency operations center designation from the SO to the courthouse annex community room. In the event of emergencies the EOC would be set up in that facility.

Precinct one seeks to enter the Walter Lutkenhaus property on Dye Mound Road and the Charley Lanier property on Mallard Road, both to clear a fence line.

A tax sale bid for a lot in Silver Lake Ranch will be examined, along with a road crossing request on Silverleaf Road in precinct two.