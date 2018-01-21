Commissioners to meet on Monday

Montague County Commissioners will have further discussions on security devices and security audits in an executive session during the Jan. 22 court meeting beginning at 9 a.m.

A similar topic was examined during a half-hour session last month by the court, but no action was taken. County officials are considering options to make its facilities and operations secure per the new state mandates. Any action would be taken back in open session.

There is a brief agenda of other topics. The court will consider going out for bids to haul gravel and heard a presentation on opioid claims.